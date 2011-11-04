Nov 4 Two former Morgan Keegan advisers who
manage a combined $100 million in client assets have joined
Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Ameriprise (AMP.N), a financial
services recruiter with knowledge of the moves told Reuters on
Friday.
Joseph Adam Kirby, who had been with the Memphis,
Tennessee-based brokerage unit of Regions Financial (RF.N) for
nearly five years, joined Wells Fargo Advisors in mid-October.
Kirby, based in Jacksonville, Florida, manages $52 million
in client assets and last year generated $308,500 in revenue, a
Wells Fargo spokeswoman said. He has spent roughly a decade in
the industry.
Also on the move, former Morgan Keegan adviser Forrest
Johnson has left the firm to join Ameriprise in Natchez,
Mississippi, where he has been registered since mid-October.
Johnson, who had also been with Morgan Keegan for nearly
five years, manages $48 million in client assets and last year
produced $530,000 in revenue.
The two advisers are the latest Morgan Keegan defections
since its parent company Regions Financial put the $1.5-billion
brokerage unit up for sale in June. Recruiters say the trickle
of advisers that have since left the firm could turn into a
flood if there is widespread dissatisfaction with the buyer.
For details, see [ID:nS1E78Q1GJ]
"Our total FA (financial adviser) count has remained
relatively steady over the past several months," said Morgan
Keegan spokeswoman Kathy Ridley.
Morgan Keegan had total 1,218 advisers as of the end of
October.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)