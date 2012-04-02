* Morgan Keegan advisers devoted to regional culture

* Raymond James has retained more than 95 pct of advisers

* Company spent $500,000 to fly staff to Florida (Adds job cuts in 7th paragraph)

By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings

April 2 Raymond James Financial Inc looked like it was in trouble in January when it was not able to pay out big bonuses to hang on to financial advisers at its new acquisition, the smaller wealth management firm Morgan Keegan.

So far, Raymond James is proving the naysayers wrong. The Florida-based company, now the largest investment bank and brokerage outside Wall Street, expects to retain almost all of Morgan Keegan's 1,000 financial advisers following the merger of the brokerage companies, which became official on Monday.

Holding on to those experienced advisers is critical to the $1.2 billion merger's success and Raymond James has been successful convincing the close-knit group of Morgan Keegan advisers it could give them something they valued more than big signing checks - a collegial culture.

Now comes the true test. Raymond James will have to live up to the sales pitch, since plenty of tempting offers are still on the table for Morgan Keegan advisers. Some top-tier Morgan Keegan advisers have spurned signing bonuses worth more than double what Raymond James could offer them, according to recruiters and advisers.

The first six months or so will be the honeymoon period, said Scott Smith, an analyst with Cerulli Associates, "and plenty of marriages break up after a short honeymoon."

HOT COMMODITIES

Raymond James agreed to purchase Memphis-based Morgan Keegan in mid-January from Regions Financial Corp following a nearly seven-month long battle against rivals and private equity firms. The merged firm will have about 5,500 advisers in the United States and a total of 6,500 when including advisers in the U.K. and Canada.

Raymond James said on Monday it eliminated 218 jobs, mainly in equity capital markets and fixed income, as a result of its acquisition.

About two-thirds of the job cuts came from former Morgan Keegan employees and the other one-third came from the St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James. None of the jobs were adviser positions, Raymond James spokesman Steve Hollister said.

Ever since Regions announced last June it was putting Morgan Keegan up for sale, the firm's financial advisers became a hot commodity, with nearly all of them getting inundated with calls from rivals, including the nation's biggest brokerage firms.

Raymond James did not have a lot of bonus money to help convince Morgan Keegan advisers to stay - a factor some blamed on the high price of the acquisition. Still, several advisers told Reuters they wanted to avoid the hassle of getting their clients to follow them to a new firm and said they were content to bide their time at Raymond James as a trial run.

Raymond James' biggest selling point was that even though it was a much larger firm, it could maintain the close-knit ethos that Morgan Keegan advisers were used to.

Raymond James capitalized on this, framing the merger as the joining of two "families." It also emphasized that the advisers would be joining a firm where they could easily get in touch with senior management and support staff that sat right at the company's St. Petersburg, Florida headquarters, instead of an outsourced call center.

SUNSHINE STATE

Raymond James also sold the advisers on the benefits of working at a larger company, with perks like broader equity research, greater marketing resources and more asset management products. Another perk: Each year top performers can take their families along to annual reward trips at a Disney resort.

Raymond James' first retention coup came when it got commitments from the top dozen Morgan Keegan executives to stay, said Dennis Zank, Raymond James' chief operating officer and the leader of the integration effort.

Raymond James also invested about $500,000 to fly 550 of the firm's employees to Florida for winter meetings at its sprawling St. Petersburg headquarters, spread across a million square feet of office space in four towers.

LOOKING AHEAD

The true test will arrive after the advisers have had time to give Raymond James a chance.

About a dozen Morgan Keegan advisers interviewed by Reuters, who asked not to be identified, said while they expect to be with Raymond James for the long run, they will explore other options if the firm throws them any curve balls, such as changes in the compensation rates they have been promised.

It is important that Raymond James executives keep up the face-to-face contact with the advisers, such as dropping in on Morgan Keegan branches, said Guggenheim Partners' Marty Mosby, a Memphis-based analyst who spent his 25 year career in Tennessee.

Mosby said Raymond James was wise not to jam Morgan Keegan into one of its existing broker-dealer arms. Instead for now, Raymond James will operate Morgan Keegan as a transitional brand, dubbed Raymond James | Morgan Keegan. Within two years it will officially become a part of Raymond James & Associates, the company's traditional employee brokerage.

Another factor easing the transition is that none of the Morgan Keegan offices will be immediately closed or merged with existing Raymond James branches, according to the company.

"It's a pure expansion rather than consolidation," said Bill Geary, co-head of Morgan Keegan's Private Client Group. (Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; additional reporting by Ashley Lau; editing by Walden Siew and Andre Grenon)