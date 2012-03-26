* Expert witness cannot join case to fight court's "fraud" ruling

* Witness subjected himself to scrutiny by testifying, court said

By Suzanne Barlyn

March 26 Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission economist Craig McCann has lost another battle in his war to clear his name.

McCann, a prominent expert witness for investors, will not be allowed to become a party to a case against Morgan Keegan, a district court judge ruled late last week.

That will make it difficult for him to fight the same judge's ruling that he gave fraudulent testimony in a case against Morgan Keegan that originally ended with a $9.2 million arbitration award for investors.

Houston U.S. District Court Lynn Hughes recently found that Craig McCann was "only a witness" and had "no legally protectable interest" in proceedings that led to overturning a $9.2 million securities arbitration ruling against the Memphis-based brokerage. The decision was entered into the court's records last week.

McCann, whose testimony has helped win millions of dollars for investors in their battles against financial companies, has been fighting a September declaration by Hughes that McCann's testimony in the arbitration case was "fraudulent."

McCann has said he was unaware of those proceedings and could not defend himself against a devastating conclusion that has damaged his reputation and his business, Fairfax, Virginia-based Securities Litigation & Consulting Group Inc.

What's more, McCann said he told Morgan Keegan about a discrepancy in his testimony and McCann and other people familiar with the case say the discrepancy was minor and would have helped the investors, not the company. A lawyer for Morgan Keegan disputes that argument.

McCann "has not been fined, branded, jailed, whipped or transported to Georgia," wrote Hughes, in his opinion. Courts are obligated to decide things that "may reflect poorly on the parties, witnesses, and other people" who were part of the suit, he wrote. The court's finding of "fraudulent" testimony was not punishment, but rather an "evaluation," Hughes wrote.

The opinion by Hughes , dated March 19 and filed last Thursday, leaves unresolved the question of whether the judge's original ruling that McCann's testimony was fraudulent, along with other factors, were an appropriate basis for overturning the 2010 arbitration ruling.

That $9.2 ruling was the largest against the brokerage by a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel for losses tied to troubled bond funds that became the subject of a $200 million civil regulatory fine. Morgan Keegan, a unit of Regions Financial Corp, is in the process of being sold to Raymond James Financial Inc. [For more details see nN1E79612X]

McCann is considering his options for further legal action, according to his lawyer, John Clay of Ajamie LLP in Houston. A separate appeal by the investors pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit also addresses the issue of McCann's testimony and other arguments.

McCann's woes began with a discrepancy in figures that he gave in two separate arbitration cases against Morgan Keegan involving the funds. McCann and Morgan Keegan continue to disagree on their versions of what McCann knew about his figures and when he disclosed the details.

McCann said he informed Morgan Keegan of the revision during a different case prior to the hearing that led to that award, his lawyer reiterated in an email on Sunday. McCann, through his lawyer, continues to blame Morgan Keegan for not disclosing that information to Hughes during the appeal of the $9.2 million ruling, which could have led to a different outcome in the case. [For more details, see nL2E8D9B0P]

Morgan Keegan denies the claim. "He knew that his numbers were in doubt -- and wrong -- and didn't tell anyone about it," said Terry Weiss, a lawyer for Greenberg Traurig LLP in Atlanta who represents Morgan Keegan in the case. "The panel was entitled to know this fact," Weiss said. Judge Hughes found that he withheld it, Weiss said.

The finding of "fraud," Weiss said, stems from a standard established in a federal arbitration law.

McCann tried unsuccessfully to appeal the court's initial ruling about his testimony directly to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, leaving him to ask for relief from Hughes. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Gerald E. McCormick)