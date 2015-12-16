(Adds response by Morgans to the November letter in paragraph
6)
Dec 16 A top Morgans Hotel Group Co
shareholder is preparing to launch a proxy fight, according to
documents obtained by Reuters, as it lines up three candidates
to serve on the company's board of directors.
The battle brewing inside the upscale hotel company comes
after two failed deals, one involving Yucaipa Companies
billionaire Ronald Burkle and the other with Los Angeles
hotelier Sam Nazarian.
Rambleside Holdings, an investment firm that owns a roughly
4 percent stake in Morgans, has filed a formal request for the
company's list of shareholders, according to a Dec. 15 letter
obtained by Reuters. Such a letter - pursuant to section 220 of
Delaware Corporate Law - is typically the first step in a proxy
contest, allowing a shareholder to canvas fellow owners for
support.
The request follows a letter Rambleside sent last month to
the company's board, which says that it has shareholder support
to have Rambleside Chief Executive Officer Greg Cohen on the
board and three other candidates: ex Morgans CEO Fred Kleisner;
ex-KKR executive Nils Brous; and John Tolbert, a consultant who
used to work for billionaire and Blockbuster Video founder,
Wayne Huizenga.
"Inviting these highly qualified individuals onto the Board
will help assure the investor community about the Board's
seriousness of maximizing shareholder value," says the letter,
dated Nov. 5.
Morgans replied by saying that adding more directors to the
board was not in the best interest of the company, according to
a letter obtained by Reuters, signed by Howard Lorber, Morgans'
chairman.
The two sides could still reach an agreement before the
annual meeting and avoid a fight.
Morgans, which has a market value of around $100 million and
whose boutique hotel brands include Hudson and Mondrian, did not
immediately return a call for comment.
Morgans' properties include the Delano on Miami Beach as
well as other prize properties in London, New York in other
gateway cities.
Last week, France's AccorHotels said it would buy
FRHI Holdings Ltd, parent of the Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotel
chains in a cash-and-share deal worth $2.9 billion that will
also raise the U.S. profile of Europe's largest hotel group.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)