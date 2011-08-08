(Corrects paragraph 1 to say drop in adjusted pretax profit is
16 pct, not 19 pct)
* H1 adj pretax profit 19.5 mln stg vs 23.1 mln stg
* Revenue up 11 pct to 1.087 bln stg
* Maintains interim dividend
Aug 8 Morgan Sindall reported a 16
percent drop in its first-half adjusted pretax profit, hurt by a
weak performance at its largest construction and infrastructure
division, and said it looks to the future with cautious
optimism.
The British construction group said challenging market
condition are expected to impact margins, but was confident of
meeting its full-year expectations.
The company, which as of February had a 50 percent exposure
to the public sector, added it was shifting its operations from
the public to private sector to combat the impact of UK
government spending cuts.
Growth in Britain's construction industry was broadly steady
in July, however it clearly faces a challenging environment over
the coming months which is likely to limit growth prospects.
Morgan Sindall, which snapped up the bulk of social housing
services group Connaught's troubled assets last year, said its
forward order book stood at 3.5 billion pounds as on June 30.
January-June adjusted pretax profit was down to 19.5 million
pounds from 23.1 million pounds last year. Operating profit at
its construction and infrastructure division declined 22 percent
to 9.5 million pounds.
Revenue was up 11 percent to 1.08 billion pounds.
Morgan Sindall shares, which have shed 13 percent of their
value in the last six months, closed at 617.5 pence on Friday on
the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)