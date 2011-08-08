(Corrects paragraph 1 to say drop in adjusted pretax profit is 16 pct, not 19 pct)

* H1 adj pretax profit 19.5 mln stg vs 23.1 mln stg

* Revenue up 11 pct to 1.087 bln stg

* Maintains interim dividend

Aug 8 Morgan Sindall reported a 16 percent drop in its first-half adjusted pretax profit, hurt by a weak performance at its largest construction and infrastructure division, and said it looks to the future with cautious optimism.

The British construction group said challenging market condition are expected to impact margins, but was confident of meeting its full-year expectations.

The company, which as of February had a 50 percent exposure to the public sector, added it was shifting its operations from the public to private sector to combat the impact of UK government spending cuts.

Growth in Britain's construction industry was broadly steady in July, however it clearly faces a challenging environment over the coming months which is likely to limit growth prospects.

Morgan Sindall, which snapped up the bulk of social housing services group Connaught's troubled assets last year, said its forward order book stood at 3.5 billion pounds as on June 30.

January-June adjusted pretax profit was down to 19.5 million pounds from 23.1 million pounds last year. Operating profit at its construction and infrastructure division declined 22 percent to 9.5 million pounds.

Revenue was up 11 percent to 1.08 billion pounds.

Morgan Sindall shares, which have shed 13 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at 617.5 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.