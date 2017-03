Aug 5 Morgan Sindall Group PLC : * Auto alert - Morgan Sindall Group PLC interim dividend 12 pence per

share * Revenue of £1,019M, up 2% on prior year (HY 2012: £1,000M * Order book up 1% from FY 2012 * Adjusted1 operating profit of £16.2M (HY 2012: £20.8M * Interim dividend of 12.0P per share, level with prior year * Second half market conditions are not expected to significantly improve * After charging exceptional operating items, reported profit before tax for