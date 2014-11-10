Nov 10 Morgan Sindall Group Plc :

* Contract win

* Morgan Sindall group plc secures appointment on £5 billion highways agency collaborative delivery framework

* Announces that its construction and infrastructure division, Morgan Sindall Plc, has been appointed by highways agency on largest ever framework for improvement of England's motorways and major A roads

* Framework is estimated to be worth up to £150m per annum to joint venture

* Framework will run for four years with potential to extend to six years, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: