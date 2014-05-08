Investec expects higher full-year revenue, operating profit
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
May 8 Morgan Sindall Group Plc
* Group's committed order book as at end of Q1 was £2.6bn, up 9% from year- end position
* Performance in year is expected to reflect a lower level of profit generated from disposal of investments compared to 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
LONDON, March 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a 79 percent jump in full-year earnings and raised its dividend four-fold, saying it expected commodity prices to rise further this year.