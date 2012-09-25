* MSIM to benefit from Japan's AIJ loss cover-up scandal
* Eyes expansion in alternative business in Japan
By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, Sept 25 Morgan Stanley Investment
Management (MSIM) is eyeing a doubling of its assets in Japan to
$50 billion over the next five years, banking on pension funds
there increasingly seeking emerging markets exposure and on
retail investors flocking to high-yielding products.
MSIM, a unit of Morgan Stanley, plans to boost its
presence in Japan, where individuals hold $19 trillion in
personal assets and private pension funds collectively hold
about $1.4 trillion, by offering global products such as funds
of hedge funds, Navtej Nandra, head of MSIM's international arm,
told Reuters in an interview.
"We believe given the size of the market, our aspiration
should be at least $40 to $50 billion," Nandra said. MSIM
managed $21.3 billion in Japan as of end of last year and wants
to hit the enhanced target in five years, he added.
MSIM globally managed about $311 billion as of June 2012.
Its international business outside the United States had $113
billion in assets. Japan is MSIM's second-largest market
globally, after the United States.
Morgan Stanley plans to offer capital-oriented products to
institutional investors in Japan and high-yield funds with low
volatility to its intermediary business, which typically provide
sub-advisory services to asset managers focused on retail
investors, London-based Nandra said. He was in Tokyo to mark
MSIM's 25th anniversary in the country.
MSIM also wants to expand its alternative assets business in
Japan, he said.
"Alternatives today for us in Japan is not a big business,
whereas globally it is a fairly large part of Morgan Stanley's
asset management business so we feel we are under represented in
Japan in the alternative space."
Pension funds are also relying more on established global
players such as Morgan Stanley after the $1.3 billion loss
cover-up scandal by independent Tokyo-based asset manager AIJ
Investment in early 2012, Nandra said.
"A crisis like this actually reminds clients that they
should do business with respected firms and therefore it plays
to our strength," Nandra said.
"Pension funds are questioning more the kind of vendor or
asset manager that they have."