(Changes word to "unjustifiably" in second paragraph)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Oct 15 The American Civil Liberties
Union is filing what it says is the first lawsuit against an
investment bank, Morgan Stanley, alleging discrimination
for packaging subprime mortgage loans into securities.
The ACLU and other plaintiffs will file the case on behalf
of five Detroit residents and its Michigan affiliate, claiming
the investment bank encouraged a mortgage lender to make loans
with unjustifiably high costs and a strong possibility of
foreclosure to enrich its business of selling securities to
institutional investors.
"With this lawsuit, real victims of the subprime lending
scandal are stepping forward to hold investment banks like
Morgan Stanley accountable for the devastation the banks wrought
in their lives and in our economy," ACLU Executive Director
Anthony Romero said in a prepared statement.
The civil liberties group will file the lawsuit in U.S.
District Court in New York, and asked the court to certify it as
a class action. It said as many as 6,000 black homeowners in the
Detroit area may have suffered similar discrimination.
Until now, discrimination lawsuits have been brought
directly against the original mortgage lenders rather than
investment banks that packaged the loans into securities, the
ACLU said.
The case, Beverly Adkins et al v Morgan Stanley, was also
brought by the ACLU's Michigan affiliate, the National Consumer
Law Center and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, a San
Francisco-based law firm.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said the company had no
immediate comment on the filing.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)