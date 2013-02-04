BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
Feb 4 Top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said on Monday it landed a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co and an adviser team from JP Morgan Chase & Co , expanding the firm's presence in Colorado and New York.
The new recruits, who moved on Friday, managed a combined $434 million in client assets at their old firms.
In Colorado, adviser Calvin Mason joined Morgan Stanley's Pueblo office from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage owned by Wells Fargo & Co. Mason managed $144 million in client assets at Wells and generated $1.4 million in annual revenue last year.
He reports to Morgan Stanley complex manager Thomas Octigan.
In New York, advisers Steven Sheresky, Jeffrey Sheresky and Jeffrey Samsen joined Morgan Stanley's Midtown Manhattan office from J.P. Morgan Securities, a subsidiary of JP Morgan Chase & Co. The advisers, who have all worked in the industry for roughly three decades each, managed $290 million in client assets at the firm.
They report to Morgan Stanley complex manager Ben Firestein.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup, is among the largest U.S. brokerages by adviser headcount and assets under management.
The firm is often neck-and-neck with Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch in size, followed by Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas. The four firms often vie for the same pool of top U.S. advisers.
JP Morgan declined to comment on the departures. Wells did not immediately return a request for comment.
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 9 Investors are spurning U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they keep gobbling up stocks and other risky assets. High-yield bond funds posted $2.1 billion in net withdrawals during the week ended March 8, the most since November 2016, the data showed. The flight from lower-grade corporate debt follows strong performance in t