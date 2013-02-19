Feb 19 Top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management said on Tuesday it hired a veteran team of advisers
in California from rival Merrill Lynch.
Advisers Nikesh Kadakia, Joseph Pastore and Kirk Snyder
moved to Morgan Stanley's El Segundo operation on Friday from
Merrill, the brokerage owned by Bank of America Corp.
They had an annual revenue production of nearly $1.3 million.
Kadakia and Pastore had been at their old firm for more than
a decade. The advisers moved just up the street on Rosecrans
Avenue from their old Merrill office to Morgan Stanley's
Manhattan Beach branch, where David Fahey is branch manager.
Bank of America confirmed the departures, but declined to
comment further.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is the largest U.S.
brokerage by client assets and adviser headcount. The unit is
majority owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by
Citigroup Inc.
The firm also recently hired former Merrill advisers Diane
Alecci and Lynn Blanchard in Paramus, New Jersey.
Morgan Stanley is often neck-and-neck with Merrill in size,
followed by Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS Wealth Management
Americas. The four firms often vie for the same pool of top U.S.
advisers.