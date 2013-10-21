NEW YORK Oct 21 Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management said on Monday it had hired two financial advisers
from Edward Jones and a team of advisers from UBS.
Advisers Ted Bowling and his son Aaron Bowling joined Morgan
Stanley's Oklahoma City office from Edward Jones, where they
managed $344 million in client assets and generated roughly $1.8
million in annual revenue.
"Ted Bowling was a well-respected, long-time Edward Jones
financial adviser who made a significant contribution to his
clients and his branch," an Edward Jones representative said.
The company also hired advisers Robert P. Schneider and
Paige Abner-Peden from UBS AG's Wealth Management
Americas. Schneider and Abner-Peden joined Morgan Stanley's
Louisville, Kentucky office.
Both adviser teams joined Morgan Stanley on Oct. 18.
Schneider has been named to Barron's list of top advisers
for the past four years. Schneider and Abner-Peden joined
Morgan Stanley along with former UBS group administrator
Stephanie Valsted and senior registered associate Anne Cheaney.
The team managed $334 million in combined client assets at
UBS and produced combined annual revenue of more than $3
million. UBS declined to comment on the departures.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan
Stanley, is the largest U.S. brokerage by adviser
headcount, with a force of 16,517 at the end of September.