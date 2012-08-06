HONG KONG Aug 6 Morgan Stanley has
promoted Marie-Soazic Geffroy Dernoncourt and Derek Stanwell as
the co-heads of Asia-Pacific ex-Japan financial institutions
group, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
Dernoncourt and Stanwell will replace Willard McLane, who
last month quit as the head of Morgan Stanley's Asia-Pacific FIG
head role to join Citigroup.
Dernoncourt and Stanwell have been with Morgan Stanley for
15 and 14 years, respectively. Stanwell, who was previously head
of FIG for Morgan Stanley in Australia, will relocate from
Sydney to Hong Kong, the sources said.
Morgan Stanley confirmed the appointments.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)