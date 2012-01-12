* Senior bankers being targeted to cut costs

* Europe's woes weigh on global investment banks

* Globally, 125,000 banking job cuts anticipated (Adds analyst quotes)

By Saeed Azhar and Umesh Desai

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Jan 12 Morgan Stanley has cut 10 fixed-income jobs, mainly in sales and trading, in Singapore and Hong Kong, as competition from Asian banks heats up in that asset class and traditional markets shrink.

The cuts included the co-head of fixed-income sales for Southeast Asia, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. investment bank said in December it will cut 1,600 employees in the first quarter as it trims costs in a difficult period for trading and banking revenue.

"The number that I know is around 10," said the source, referring to the fixed-income job cuts at Morgan Stanley Asia.

The source said the layoffs included executive directors, vice presidents and associates, mainly in sales and trading.

Sources said Sneha Sanghvi, who was co-head of fixed-income sales in Southeast Asia and was a managing director, is the most senior banker in the latest cull.

They said a smaller number of jobs in equities and commodities have also been eliminated in Singapore.

Officials with Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Others banks in Asia have also cut jobs in credit, fixed-income and equities in Asia as trading and dealmaking volumes have been hurt by volatile markets.

Fixed income in particular has been the target for European and U.S. banks because their traditional markets in that asset class have not been growing that strongly.

"In the past, a lot of the revenue in fixed income came from derivatives, a business which has shrunk. Besides, most of the growth in fixed-income industry has come from the domestic currency markets which are dominated by Asian banks and banks focused on the region like HSBC and StanChart," said Jeffrey Yap, head of Asian fixed income trading at Mizuho Securities Asia.

"The Wall Street and European banks have traditionally been stronger in the G3 bond markets, which have actually shrunk in 2011 versus 2010. The competition from Asian banks will intensify."

Credit Suisse has cut dozens of jobs in its fixed-income and credit divisions and closed its fixed-income unit in Taiwan.

Foreign banks in Asia stepped up their cost cutting in the latter part of 2011 and are now targeting experienced and senior bankers for cuts.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, is cutting about a fifth of its managing directors across its Asia investment banking division, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Analysts see a challenging year for both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in 2012 as Europe's debt woes weigh on client activity.

The value of securities banks hold for investments, clients or market-making purposes has also declined, further hitting revenue and earnings.

Morgan Stanley is likely to report a loss in the fourth quarter, according to analyst reports last month, due to a special USD1.2bn charge the bank announced this week, related to a settlement with the bond insurer MBIA Inc.

Large banks across the world have outlined plans to cut more than 125,000 jobs this year, according to a Reuters tally. (Editing by Matt Driskill)