* Mack-Cali realty corp says for q4 2016 and year-to-date 2017 office dispositions totaled $280 million
HONG KONG Aug 16 Morgan Stanley's co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets, Ronnie Potel, has left the New York-based firm as part of a global headcount reduction, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman.
Potel, who joined in March 2010 from Standard Chartered Plc , has stepped down from Morgan Stanley less than a year after being promoted to co-head of ECM alongside Justin Haik, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Morgan Stanley ranked fourth in ECM league tables in Asia ex-Japan in the first half of 2012, behind UBS, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Pennine Petroleum Corp - co has signed a production sharing agreement with Albpetrol SH.A for exploration and development of velca block in Albania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of a 51 percent majority stake in Company Webcast