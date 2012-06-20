* One adviser never became salaried manager
By Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, June 20 Overselling a job opportunity
to a coveted recruit might be commonplace, especially in the
money-talks brokerage world. But firms can pay a price if
managers fail to follow through on promises they make when
wooing a new hire.
An arbitration panel ruled that Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
must pay $5 million to two brokers for making false
promises when recruiting them from rival brokerage UBS.
The award, dated Tuesday, is the latest decision in a spate
of cases involving unmet promises that advisers claim were made
to win them over, only to turn a blind eye to those agreements
when they started work.
"Rarely do you have a case where everything that the
claimant says is completely corroborated by Morgan Stanley's
own...documents," said California-based lawyer Erwin Shustak,
who represented the brokers.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney said in a statement on
Wednesday, "We believe this decision is wrong and not supported
by the facts."
Asked if it would appeal the ruling, Morgan Stanley said it
was reviewing its options.
Advisers John Paladino and Todd Vitale, who are still with
the firm, said Morgan Stanley made fraudulent
misrepresentations, among other claims, when they were recruited
in August 2008 - just months before the company's wealth unit
merged with Citigroup's Smith Barney in January 2009 to
create the largest U.S. brokerage.
Under the terms of the recruiting deal, which were
documented in internal memos, Morgan Stanley promised Vitale
that he would become a salaried manager within six months of
joining the firm. Paladino, who joined the firm at a time when
he was generating $250,000 in annual revenue, would then inherit
Vitale's book, valued at roughly $450,000 in annual production.
Four years later, Vitale had yet to be granted that
management position and Paladino had yet to inherit his book.
Further, Paladino had his monthly pay cut because of the small
size of his book, which would not have happened had the promises
been kept.
The panel awarded compensatory damages to both brokers -
$2.6 million to Vitale and $2 million to Paladino - and another
roughly $355,000 in attorney fees. The amount was more than the
claimants had expected, according to Shustak. Expert testimony
initially calculated damages at $3.3 million.
Shustak said he believes the reason the panel ruled in favor
of the brokers after the two-weeklong hearing was because of the
"extensive documentation" and Vitale's "own meticulous records,"
including internal memos from senior management, as well as
e-mails and day-planner notes confirming the brokers' claims.
A WIDER ISSUE?
The problem is not limited to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney,
industry lawyers say.
Recruiters often make verbal promises to advisers that do
not appear in the contract, said Laurence Moy, a New York-based
lawyer for Outten & Golden LLP who advises brokers on employment
issues.
The practice is so common that brokerages try to protect
themselves from those oral representations, he said. Moy is
aware of "repeated" situations in which brokerages "talk out of
both sides of their mouths," he said.
It is not unheard of for brokers to receive offer letters
that outline their compensation, while warning them not to rely
on promises other than those in the letter, Moy said.
That may partly be because managers are working to hire
numerous brokers at the same time and may not remember
everything that has been said. The manager who was involved in
recruiting Vitale and Paladino, for example, testified that he
was involved in recruiting upward of 40 brokers at any one time,
according to Shustak.
"It's a difficult situation for the individual, especially
in this hiring environment," Moy said. "They're stuck with this
paperwork that's designed to create an out for the firm while
encouraging the individual to take the job."
The problem is most acute with promises about compensation,
but also crops up in other ways, such as by telling brokers they
will ultimately become a managing director.
Larger producers typically have an easier time negotiating
some verbal promises into the written contract, Moy said.
Smaller producers are generally more vulnerable because they
have less leverage, he said.
(Reporting By Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by
Jennifer Merritt and Leslie Gevirtz)