NEW YORK Jan 23 Morgan Stanley Chief
Executive James Gorman received a $4.9 million stock bonus for
his performance in 2013, according to a regulatory filing and
based on the bank's closing share price on Thursday.
The bonus of 155,207.47 shares comes in addition to Gorman's
$1.5 million base salary, as well as long-term incentive
rewards, an immediate cash bonus and a deferred cash bonus which
have not yet been disclosed by the Wall Street bank. Morgan
Stanley shares closed at $31.48 on Thursday.
A spokesman declined to provide more information about
Gorman's full 2013 pay package, which will be detailed in Morgan
Stanley's annual proxy filing later this year.
Stock awards for Gorman and several other senior executives
were disclosed in Form 4 filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.