NEW YORK Jan 15 Morgan Stanley is deferring 100 percent of bonuses for top-earning employees, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The deferral applies to all employees, except for financial advisers, making more than $350,000 and whose bonuses are at least $50,000 over a three-year period, one source said. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni, Jessica Toonkel, Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)