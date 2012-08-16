BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
NEW YORK Aug 16 A former Morgan Stanley real estate dealmaker was sentenced to nine months in prison on Thursday for skirting the bank's internal controls in an effort to enrich himself and a Chinese government official.
Garth Peterson, 43, pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to evade internal accounting controls that Morgan Stanley was required to maintain under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery law.
Morgan Stanley was not charged in the case.
Peterson had been a managing director in Morgan Stanley's real estate investment and fund advisory business. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein in Brooklyn, New York.
