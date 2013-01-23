BRIEF-Olin says on March 9, co, units entered into Second Amendment Agreement to October 5, 2015 Credit Agreement
* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing
Jan 23 Morgan Stanley : * CEO James Gorman Says in cnbc interview that firm is "confident in direction
we are now headed" * Gorman says he has been "bullish" on the economy for the past several months * Gorman: Morgan Stanley's capital focus is on buying rest of smith barney
unit, then dividends, buybacks
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed (Recasts with approval by second House committee)
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition