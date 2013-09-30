Sept 30 A former Morgan Stanley financial
adviser pleaded guilty to an insider trading charge for tipping
a childhood friend to Gilead Sciences Inc's plan in
2011 to buy Pharmasset Inc, three days before the $11.2 billion
takeover was announced, court and regulatory records show.
Kevin Dowd, 38, on Monday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to
commit securities fraud before U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson
in Trenton, New Jersey.
The Boca Raton, Florida resident faces up to five years in
prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on Jan. 15,
2014.
Dowd's plea was announced by U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in
New Jersey.
Peter Willis, a lawyer for Dowd, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
According to court papers, Dowd learned about the pending
merger from a Pharmasset director, who had been the largest
customer of the Aventura, Florida branch where Dowd had worked.
Prosecutors said Dowd on Nov. 18, 2011 told his friend about
the merger, prompting the friend to buy $196,000 of Pharmasset
stock and pass on the tip to another investor who bought
Pharmasset call options, also betting the stock would rise.
Those bets paid off after the merger of the two makers of
antiviral drugs was announced on Nov. 21, 2011, valuing
Princeton, New Jersey-based Pharmasset at a roughly 89 percent
premium over its share price at the time.
Prosecutors said Dowd's friend netted a $163,621 profit
after buying $195,808 of Pharmasset stock, while the other
investor netted a $544,706 profit on the stock options.
According to prosecutors, Dowd admitted to receiving a
$35,000 cashier's check in exchange for the initial tip.
Dowd's friend and the person tipped by that friend are
identified only by their initials in court papers.
Brokerage records show that Dowd worked for Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney in Aventura at the time of the tip, but is no
longer registered with a brokerage.
Morgan Stanley said after Dowd's arrest in January that it
had cooperated with authorities, and that Dowd had been fired in
December 2012.
Gilead is based in Foster City, California.
The case is U.S. v. Dowd, U.S. District Court, District of
New Jersey, No. 13-cr-00636.