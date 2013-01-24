(Corrects total from 2011 to include long-term incentive pay)
Jan 24 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive
Officer James Gorman made $6 million in total compensation for
2012, including $800,000 in salary, $2.6 million in deferred
cash and $2.6 million in stock options, a person familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
Gorman made $8.56 million for 2011, counting salary,
deferred cash and restricted stock grants.
Morgan Stanley's board also plans to award Gorman an
undetermined amount of long-term incentive pay for 2012, the
source said. But he will still make less than the $10.5 million
total he made in 2011, when counting $1.9 million in long-term
incentive pay, the source said.
The bank on Thursday disclosed stock option awards for top
executives in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. The rest of the executives' pay will be disclosed
later in the company's annual proxy filing.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn, Bernard Orr)