Sept 11 Morgan Stanley expects to take a
third-quarter charge related to integrating its Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney brokerage joint venture with Citigroup, Chief
Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on Tuesday.
The charge will be "well less" than $300 million in annual
expense savings Morgan Stanley expects to gain over the long
term from its cost cutting efforts, Porat said.
The charge reflects costs for consolidating branches and
training locations for the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney business,
cutting management jobs and the declining value of old software,
Porat said.
Morgan Stanley and Citigroup announced on Tuesday that they
had set a price tag for the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney joint
venture, valuing the business at $13.5 billion.
The agreement allows Morgan Stanley to move ahead with plans
to buy another 14 percent stake for $1.89 billion in the near
term. The deal will improve the bank's return-on-equity, Porat
said, because Morgan Stanley has been carrying capital against
the whole operation without getting an equivalent amount of its
earnings.
"I view this as dead weight capital," said Porat.