HONG KONG, Sept 5 A consortium led by a Morgan
Stanley infrastructure fund has made a second $150
million investment in unlisted Chinese hydropower company
Zhaoheng Hydropower Holdings Ltd, Zhaoheng said.
The consortium had made a similar-sized investment in
Zhaoheng in 2010 and the combined $300 million represents the
largest private investment in China's renewable energy and
hydropower sector so far, the company said in the statement.
Other members of the consortium include China-focused fund
Fountainvest Partners and Asia buyouts fund Olympus Capital.
Olympus previously invested $47.5 million in Zhaoheng in 2009,
according to a statement on the private equity firm's website.
Zhaoheng said it plans to use the investment to buy
hydropower plants and exceed one gigawatt of operating capacity
over the next two years. The company now owns and operates over
30 hydropower plants in seven provinces with over 650 megawatts
of installed capacity.
China is the world's biggest producer of hydroelectric
power, with over 200 gigawatts of installed generation capacity.
China's renewable energy law promotes growth of the hydropower
sector, and the country's 12th five-year plan calls for China to
grow generation of electricity from the sector to over 450
gigawatts by 2030.
The U.S. bank's investment in Zhaoheng is through Morgan
Stanley Infrastructure Partners, which is a $4 billion global
infrastructure fund of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure. The U.S.
bank makes its infrastructure investments through Morgan Stanley
Infrastructure.