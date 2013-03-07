HONG KONG, March 7 Morgan Stanley has
named Dieter Turowski and Shane Zhang as co-heads of Asia
Pacific investment banking to replace Kate Richdale, who has
left the bank to join Goldman Sachs Group Inc, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
Europe-based Turowski was most recently the global co-head
of natural resources, while Zhang is the bank's co-head of China
investment banking.
Reuters reported earlier Thursday that Richdale, Morgan
Stanley's Asia investment banking head, was joining Goldman
Sachs as head of investment banking services.
Morgan Stanley declined comment. The sources could not be
named as the details were not yet public.