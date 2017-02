NEW YORK, April 19 Morgan Stanley's risk in commodities trading for the first quarter of 2012 was up 11 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, results from the Wall Street bank showed on Thursday.

Value-at-Risk in commodities averaged $31 million per day, up from $28 million in the fourth quarter but lower compared to the $33 million in the first quarter of 2011. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)