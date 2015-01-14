(Adds details from memo, background on recent developments in Morgan Stanley's commodities business)

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

NEW YORK Jan 14 Morgan Stanley appointed two new executives to run its commodities business on Wednesday as the previous co-heads left their roles.

Nancy King and Peter Sherk have taken on day-to-day responsibility for the business, effective immediately, Colm Kelleher, president of institutional securities, said in a memo to the institutional securities division.

They replace Simon Greenshields, who has left, and Colin Bryce, who is moving to a senior advisory role within the company.

The leadership change comes after months of what sources inside Morgan Stanley have described as internal confusion about the fate of commodities trading there.

The bank has been in the process of selling businesses that own and operate physical commodity assets, like oil terminals and pipelines, for the past two years under pressure from regulators and lawmakers. Chief Executive James Gorman has signaled plans to further "optimize" the physical business and focus instead on trading, hedging and financing commodity assets for clients.

But in August, Morgan Stanley quietly filed plans to launch a new physical trading business that would export compressed natural gas to the Caribbean. The project, known as Wentworth, quickly drew scrutiny from the Federal Reserve and Gorman demanded that the business be sold or shut down.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Greenshields, who has argued before Congress and in a public letter to the Fed that banks should be able to own, store and transport physical commodities, wanted to exit the bank with Wentworth and continue pursuing a career in commodities without restrictions.

There is no indication that a sale was completed, despite interest from private equity and other potential buyers, one person familiar with the matter said. In the meantime, the economics behind the project have become "marginal" due to the over-60-percent slump in oil prices, the person said.

Two sources said he has plans to join another business after leaving Morgan Stanley, but it is not clear which one.

Kelleher said Greenshields informed him that he planned to leave Morgan Stanley after 31 years with the bank. He became co-head of the unit alongside Bryce in 2008 after many years overseeing Morgan Stanley's power trading business.

Neither Greenshields nor Bryce could be reached for comment on Wednesday.

King, the new co-head, has been with Morgan Stanley since 1986, starting as an oil and natural gas trader and moving up to a variety of senior roles. She was most recently head of the oil liquid flow business.

Her counterpart Sherk joined the bank in 1999 as a natural gas trader and has been head of North America power and gas trading and origination since 2008.

