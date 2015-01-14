(Adds details from memo, background on recent developments in
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK Jan 14 Morgan Stanley appointed
two new executives to run its commodities business on Wednesday
as the previous co-heads left their roles.
Nancy King and Peter Sherk have taken on day-to-day
responsibility for the business, effective immediately, Colm
Kelleher, president of institutional securities, said in a memo
to the institutional securities division.
They replace Simon Greenshields, who has left, and Colin
Bryce, who is moving to a senior advisory role within the
company.
The leadership change comes after months of what sources
inside Morgan Stanley have described as internal confusion about
the fate of commodities trading there.
The bank has been in the process of selling businesses that
own and operate physical commodity assets, like oil terminals
and pipelines, for the past two years under pressure from
regulators and lawmakers. Chief Executive James Gorman has
signaled plans to further "optimize" the physical business and
focus instead on trading, hedging and financing commodity assets
for clients.
But in August, Morgan Stanley quietly filed plans to launch
a new physical trading business that would export compressed
natural gas to the Caribbean. The project, known as Wentworth,
quickly drew scrutiny from the Federal Reserve and Gorman
demanded that the business be sold or shut down.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Greenshields, who has argued before Congress and in a public
letter to the Fed that banks should be able to own, store and
transport physical commodities, wanted to exit the bank with
Wentworth and continue pursuing a career in commodities without
restrictions.
There is no indication that a sale was completed, despite
interest from private equity and other potential buyers, one
person familiar with the matter said. In the meantime, the
economics behind the project have become "marginal" due to the
over-60-percent slump in oil prices, the person said.
Two sources said he has plans to join another business after
leaving Morgan Stanley, but it is not clear which one.
Kelleher said Greenshields informed him that he planned to
leave Morgan Stanley after 31 years with the bank. He became
co-head of the unit alongside Bryce in 2008 after many years
overseeing Morgan Stanley's power trading business.
Neither Greenshields nor Bryce could be reached for comment
on Wednesday.
King, the new co-head, has been with Morgan Stanley since
1986, starting as an oil and natural gas trader and moving up to
a variety of senior roles. She was most recently head of the oil
liquid flow business.
Her counterpart Sherk joined the bank in 1999 as a natural
gas trader and has been head of North America power and gas
trading and origination since 2008.
