NEW YORK Jan 14 Morgan Stanley appointed
two new executives on Wednesday to run one of Wall Street's last
big commodity trading operations following the unexpected
departure of the previous co-heads.
Nancy King and Peter Sherk, insiders who have worked in the
bank's commodities group for more than a decade, have taken on
day-to-day responsibility for the business, effective
immediately, according to a memo sent by Colm Kelleher,
president of institutional securities.
They replace Simon Greenshields, who has left the bank after
31 years, and Colin Bryce, who is moving to a senior advisory
role. They jointly ran the group since 2008, a period in which
revenues reached record highs of more than $2 billion, then fell
by more than half as activity slumped.
The leadership change took some close observers by surprise.
It followed months of what inside sources have described as
internal confusion about the fate of commodities trading at
Morgan Stanley.
For the past two years, the bank has been in the process of
selling businesses that own and operate physical commodity
assets like oil terminals and pipelines, under pressure from
regulators and lawmakers. Chief Executive James Gorman has
signaled plans to further "optimize" the physical business and
focus instead on trading, hedging and financing for clients.
The sales process has not run smoothly. A deal to sell its
physical oil trading business to Russia's Rosneft fell through
after a year, leaving its fate uncertain.
In August, Reuters reported that Morgan Stanley was also
pursuing a plan to export compressed natural gas to the
Caribbean. The project, known as Wentworth, drew scrutiny from
the Federal Reserve and Gorman demanded that the business be
sold or shut down.
Kelleher said Greenshields, 58, informed him that he planned
to leave Morgan Stanley after 31 years with the bank. Two
sources familiar with the matter said Greenshields has plans to
join another business, but it is not clear which one.
Neither Greenshields nor Bryce could be reached for comment
on Wednesday.
KEEP IT PHYSICAL
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Greenshields wanted to exit the bank with Wentworth and continue
pursuing a career in commodities without restrictions.
New trading and capital regulations, diminished market
volatility and dwindling investor interest in commodities have
prompted several banks to shut their commodity trading
operations over the past year or two.
Greenshields, who ran Morgan Stanley's lucrative power
trading operation for years, has been a vocal advocate of banks
retaining their full presence in physical commodities markets.
"The public benefits of permitting financial institutions to
engage in wholesale physical commodities activities are real and
significant," he said in testimony before Congress in November
following a highly critical Senate subcomittee report on Wall
Street's involvement with physical commodities.
STICKING IT OUT
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, long the
most lucrative commodity dealers on Wall Street, have largely
stuck it out long enough to cash in on 2014, a year in which
energy market volatility fueled windfall profits.
However both have been forced to cut back in some areas as
the Federal Reserve weighs new rules. The Fed seeks to limit
operational risks such as an oil spill by a bank-owned business,
that it fears could pose risks to the financial system.
Goldman sold a metals warehousing business called Metro that
came under criticism, and Morgan Stanley sold an oil storage
business to Transmontaigne.
There is no indication that Morgan Stanley has sold
Wentworth despite interest from private equity and other
potential buyers, one person familiar with the matter said. In
the meantime, the economics behind that project have become
"marginal" with the steep slump in oil prices, the person said.
King, the new co-head, has been with Morgan Stanley since
1986, starting as an oil and natural gas trader and moving up to
senior roles including chief risk officer of the commodities
business and most recently head of the oil liquid flow business.
Her counterpart Sherk joined the bank in 1999 as a natural
gas trader and has been head of North America power and gas
trading and origination since 2008.
