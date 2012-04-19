(Adds dropped words in paragraph 6 and 7)

* Morgan Stanley commods risk up 11 pct on quarter

* Fixed income revenues, including commods, swing to positive

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 19 Morgan Stanley's commodities trading risk rose more than that of Wall Street's two other leading banks in the first quarter, indicated by its latest results which also reflected higher revenues from the business.

After a lackluster finish to 2011 that saw its commodities franchise lag those of key rivals JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley has done better with the trade through March with risk levels that were about 11 percent higher on the average from the previous quarter.

"Commodities revenues rebounded from a slower fourth quarter as client activity including structured transactions increased," Morgan Stanley's Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told a conference call held with analysts on Wednesday on the results.

The uptick in Morgan Stanley's commodities business marked a return of some sort for the New York-based bank and brokerage, which saw its one-time dominance of the sector along with Goldman Sachs' eroded last year by JPMorgan's increasing market share.

According to regulatory filings, JPMorgan achieved record revenues above $2.8 billion from commodities last year, building up its presence through a series of acquisitions. Goldman saw revenues stagnate at $1.6 billion. Morgan Stanley's revenues fell 18 percent in 2011, taking its three-year decline to nearly 60 percent.

"Based on the latest numbers it has released, Morgan Stanley's commodities business seems to be in higher gear now and maybe even outperforming the rest of the Street," said Matt McCormick, a money manager at Bahl & Gaynor in Cincinnati, Ohio, which oversees some $3.2 billion in assets.

Trying to suss how well a Wall Street bank has done in commodities is often tricky. Those in the business jealously guard such data and by practice do not break it down in their quarterly reports, although they are forced to give some details in regulatory filings made separately to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thus anyone wanting to glean how a bank may have performed in the trade at the end of a quarter would have to look at fixed income revenues, which typically include receipts from bonds and currencies as well. Value-at-Risk, or VaR, is another key, that tells how aggressive the bank has been on a sector.

Morgan Stanley's results showed that its fixed income businesses generated a positive revenue of $2.6 billion in the first quarter versus a negative $496 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The latest figure was also up 34 percent from the fixed income revenue of a year ago.

Its commodity VaR indicated that it was willing to lose a maximum $31 million per day on the average during the first quarter for trading the sector, versus $28 million in the fourth quarter.

JPMorgan's fixed income revenues rose to $4.7 billion from $2.5 billion previously. The latest figure was 10 percent lower than from the year-ago period. Its commodities risk rose by just five percent -- less than half of what Morgan Stanley's did.

In Goldman's case, fixed income climbed to $3.5 billion from $1.4 billion previously. But it also fell nearly 20 percent from the year-ago level. Its commodity VaR was flat, compared to the fourth quarter.

With oil and other key commodities trading in a range over the past few months, analysts say it may be difficult for banks to put on more risk in the absence of volatility.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark that tracks prices across 19 mostly-U.S. traded futures markets, rose just 1 percent for the first quarter as gains in gasoline, soybeans and copper were offset by losses in natural gas and coffee.

"Commodity prices, essentially, did not see the needle move too much in the first quarter. This is a business that's most profitable when there are wide swings in prices, and people take large bets that either pan out or don't," McCormick said.

Commodities VaR of major Wall Street banks (in $ millions):

Average commodities VaR by quarter

1Q12 4Q11 3Q11 2Q11 1Q11 4Q10 3Q10 2Q10 1Q10 Morgan Stanley 31 28 32 29 33 26 30 29 27 Goldman Sachs 26 26 25 39 37 23 29 32 49 JPMorgan Chase 21 20 15 16 13 14 13 20 15 *Citigroup n/a n/a 22 25 23 27 26 21 18 *Bank of America n/a n/a 15.7 23.7 23.9 17.7 19.4 23.2 22.2

* Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have announced first and fourth quarter results but report their VaR numbers later, in separate filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)