BRIEF-AIG names Martha Gallo as chief information officer
AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term
Aug 16 (NEW YORK) - Morgan Stanley has hired commodities marketer Caroline-Laure Negre from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as an executive director in London.
Negre has joined the commodities investor products team, where she will report to Amrik Sandhu and Benno Meier, the co-heads of the business, a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said
The hiring was originally reported by SparkSpread, an industry publication.
Negre will help expand the team's product suite and build out Morgan Stanley's European investor client base, according to SparkSpread.
* On March 1, entered Retention Agreement with Donald Fishback, CFO order to incentivize him to remain employed with co in such capacity
CSX Corp has agreed to appoint Hunter Harrison as its next chief executive