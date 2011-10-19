NEW YORK, Oct 19 Morgan Stanley ( MS.N ) said its commodities trading risk rose in the third quarter as the Wall Street investment house saw strong sales and revenues from the sector.

Value at Risk for commodities averaged $32 million per day in the third quarter versus $29 million in the second quarter and $30 million in the third quarter of 2010, Morgan Stanley said in quarterly results issued on Wednesday. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by John Picinich)