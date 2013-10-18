BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) -
* Morgan Stanley is investing in people and technology in fixed-income trading-CEO James Gorman
* Morgan Stanley on track to meet or beat expense-savings targets excluding litigation-CEO
* Morgan Stanley "stayed very close to home in regards to risk" in trading during third quarter-CEO
* Morgan Stanley fixed-income trading revenue hurt by macro products, cva charges-CFO
* Morgan Stanley revenue from trading credit products rose despite challenges-CFO Ruth Porat
* Morgan Stanley CFO says rates trading was "challenging" with risk-taking at "historically low levels"
* Morgan Stanley CFO: trading in currencies, mortgages slower than previous quarter
* Morgan Stanley fixed-income trading can reach return target without hitting $6 billion annual revenue target-CFO
* Morgan Stanley CFO: strong performance in equities trading not helped by one-time gains
* Morgan Stanley's plans for repurchases ultimately depends on fed approval with stress tests-CFO
* Morgan Stanley has 40 or 50 executives assigned to ongoing expense management plan globally-CEO
* Morgan Stanley achieved expense savings target, excluding litigation, but still looks for ways to cut costs-CFO
* Morgan Stanley Investment Management has highest pretax profit since 2010 on real estate, merchant banking gains-CEO
* Deal activity will not pick up meaningfully until there is a long-term solution for U.S. budget-CFO
* Morgan Stanley supplemental leverage ratio estimated at 4.2 percent as of Sept. 30-CFO
* Morgan Stanley leverage ratio now excludes benefit of clearing and has drag of higher deposits-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fixed-income trading helped by investment grade, distressed, high-yield debt-CFO
* Morgan Stanley litigation expenses running $200 million to $300 million higher than usual-CFO
* Morgan Stanley asset management increasingly reliant on fee income with less capital at risk-CEO
* Morgan Stanley executives "certainly have the capacity" for "much higher share repurchases"-CFO
* Morgan Stanley has "culture of expense management across the firm that we haven't seen for a long time"-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
