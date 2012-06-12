June 12 Morgan Stanley is "maniacally
focused" on cutting costs apart from compensation and is on
track to reduce expenses by $500 million this year, Chief
Executive James Gorman said on Tuesday.
Gorman, speaking at a conference in New York, also
reiterated Morgan Stanley's plans to reduce costs by $1.4
billion annually over the long term.
"We are maniacally focused on noncomp expenses," said
Gorman.
He said the investment bank would achieve those cost-cutting
goals in part by merging data centers and merging
wealth-management offices, which would reduce real-estate and
other non-compensation costs.
The bank is also monitoring the size of its overall payroll
for possible job cuts as revenue remains under pressure from a
weak market environment, he said.
"We are very, very focused on that, obviously, in this
environment," said Gorman.
Morgan Stanley cut 2,925 jobs between the first quarter of
2011 and the first quarter of this year.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace)