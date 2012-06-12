* M Stanley will meet $500 mln cost-cut goal in 2012 -CEO
* Merging data centers, wealth management units to save
money
* Any Moody's rating cut will be "manageable" - Gorman
June 12 Morgan Stanley is "maniacally
focused" on cutting costs apart from compensation and is on
track to reduce expenses by $500 million this year, Chief
Executive James Gorman said on Tuesday.
Gorman, speaking at a conference in New York, also
reiterated Morgan Stanley's plans to reduce costs by $1.4
billion annually over the long term.
"We are maniacally focused on non-comp expenses," said
Gorman.
He said the investment bank would achieve those cost-cutting
goals in part by merging data centers and merging
wealth-management offices, which would reduce real-estate and
other non-compensation costs.
The bank is also monitoring the size of its overall payroll
for possible job cuts as revenue remains under pressure from a
weak market environment, he said.
"We are very, very focused on that, obviously, in this
environment," said Gorman.
Morgan Stanley cut 2,925 jobs between the first quarter of
2011 and the first quarter of this year.
Gorman's presentation focused mostly on how Morgan Stanley
has changed its risk profile in the years since the financial
crisis, and came as Wall Street awaits word from Moody's Corp
about rating downgrades of global investment banks.
Morgan Stanley is at risk of a ratings cut of up to three
notches, which would leave the company at Baa2, just two steps
above "junk" status.
Any of the threatened ratings cuts would result in a
"manageable outcome," Gorman said. What matters is how market
perception changes after the downgrade occurs, which may be
affected by how much Morgan Stanley's rating is lowered relative
to its peers, he said.
"We're not panicked over this but we're prepared for it and
we'll make whatever business adjustments are necessary once we
get there," said Gorman.
