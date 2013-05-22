May 22 Morgan Stanley's head of fixed
income, Ken deRegt, is retiring from the firm, according to
internal bank memos obtained by Reuters, after the company
sustained a more than 40 percent decline in bond trading revenue
in the first quarter.
The bank's fixed income business is in the middle of fixing
itself as it has never fully recovered from big losses during
the financial crisis. In one memo, senior bank executives
credited deRegt with shrinking the business in a way that has
had "minimal impact on revenues."
Still, Morgan Stanley's first-quarter bond and commodity
trading revenue, excluding adjustments for changes in the value
of the bank's debt, lagged peers, including Goldman Sachs Group
Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Michael Heaney, 49, and Robert Rooney, 46, will head up
fixed income, according to two company memos issued on Wednesday
to employees.
The two will continue deRegt's work to rebuild the company's
fixed-income franchise, according to a memo from Colm Kelleher,
president for institutional securities.
A new firm, Canarsie Capital Group, has taken on deRegt as a
partner and will be a client of Morgan Stanley.
It is the second time deRegt has left Morgan Stanley--he
resigned in 2000 after spending 19 years at the firm, the last
three years as head of fixed income. He went then to a money
manager and returned to Morgan Stanley in February 2008 during
the financial crisis to oversee risk management, according to
another memo from Kelleher and from CEO James Gorman.
In January 2011, deRegt became head of fixed income for a
second time to replace Jack DiMaio and restructure the business.
The company has been trying to take market share from
competitors, which also include Citigroup Inc Barclays PLC
, Bank of America Corp, Deutsche Bank AG,
even as it reduces its risk-weighted assets. Some
critics view that goal as unrealistic.
Heaney, who has been in charge of credit trading, joined
Morgan Stanley in 1986 in credit research and later worked in
London as co-head of global debt syndicate.
Rooney, since 2009, has been head of fixed income sales and
trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and global head
of fixed income client coverage. He joined Morgan Stanley in
1990 as an analyst in fixed income.