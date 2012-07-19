BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
July 19 Morgan Stanley posted an additional $800 million in collateral and other payments to counterparties in July due to Moody's downgrade of the investment bank's credit ratings, though the pace of such calls has slowed, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in an interview.
Morgan Stanley said in its earnings report on Thursday that it posted $2.9 billion in collateral and other payments during the second quarter out of a possible $6.3 billion.
Moody's downgraded 15 banks on June 22. It cut Morgan Stanley's rating by two notches, less than a potential three-notch downgrade it had warned about earlier in the year. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace)
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing