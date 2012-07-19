BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
July 19 Morgan Stanley swung to a profit in the second quarter, though revenue declined due to a slowdown in trading and dealmaking volumes.
The investment bank reported $564 million, or 29 cents per share, in earnings, compared with a loss of $558 million, or 38 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Morgan Stanley also lost money in the first quarter.
Its results included a $350 million gain from changes in Morgan Stanley's credit spreads, but generally beat what many analysts had been expecting. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing