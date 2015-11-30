Nov 30 Morgan Stanley plans to cut up to 25 percent of its fixed-income jobs, Bloomberg reported, citing people with familiar with the matter.

The workforce reduction will be across all regions and is set to take place in the next two weeks, Bloomberg said, citing two of the people. (bloom.bg/1RgYyVa)

Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the Bloomberg story. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)