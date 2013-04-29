BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, April 29 Morgan Stanley has hired Michele Davis, a public relations official and policy director who helped shape the Treasury Department's strategy during the financial crisis, to become global head of corporate affairs, according to a bank memo sent on Monday.
Michele Davis will report to Vice Chairman Tom Nides, according to the memo from Nides and CEO James Gorman. She has worked "at the nexus of political and financial media throughout her career," said the memo, which was sent to employees and obtained by Reuters.
Davis is taking a position that was held by Jeanmarie McFadden who retired in February.
Davis worked under former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson during the financial crisis in 2008. She had previously held posts at Fannie Mae and at the White House, where she was a deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor for communications.
Most recently Davis was a partner based in Washington at the Brunswick Group, a corporate communications advisory firm, according to the memo.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)