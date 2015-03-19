NEW YORK, March 19 Morgan Stanley has
moved three executives into new roles in wealth management and
institutional securities as part of its effort to get those two
businesses to produce more revenue by collaborating, according
to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.
The executives switching roles are Andy Saperstein, who is
moving from wealth management to institutional securities, Raj
Dhanda who is moving from institutional securities to wealth
management, and Mo Assomull, who will move from an institutional
securities job to a broader role as co-head of global capital
markets, according to the memo, which was sent by Chief
Executive James Gorman.
In a separate memo, Gorman said Morgan Stanley is adding
Clare Woodman, Mandell Crawley and Kathleen McCabe onto the
bank's operating and management committees. A spokesman
confirmed the contents of the memos.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)