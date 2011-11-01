(Adds details)
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI Nov 1 The head of Morgan Stanley's
global real estate fund in India is stepping down to
explore setting up his own fund, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said, joining a recent movement of top
executives in the Indian private equity sector to raise their
own funds.
Naresh Naik, managing director and India Head of Morgan
Stanley Real Estate Investing, joined the U.S. bank in 2008 as
executive director and head of real estate in India.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised
to speak to the media as the information was not yet public.
Both Morgan Stanley and Naik declined to comment.
Many top executives of global private equity funds in India
have over the past year or so left to set up their own funds.
In September, Manish Kejriwal, India head of Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings , resigned to launch a new
fund. .
Others who have left their employers to start their own
funds include P.R. Srinivasan, former India head of Citi Venture
Capital International; Subbu Subramaniam, a former partner at
Baring Private Equity India; Rajesh Khanna, former Warburg
Pincus managing director and India head; and Ranjeet Nabha,
former managing director and CEO of India operations at W.L.
Ross.
Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Naik was head of asset
management for Lehman Brothers in India, where he played a
senior role in the firm's real estate private equity group.
Morgan Stanley has invested about $750 million in Indian
real estate, and intends to invest another $250 million by the
end of this fiscal year, said one of the sources.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Tony Munroe)