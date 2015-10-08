NEW YORK Oct 8 The Federal Reserve should have raised rates in March, said Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman.

"The Fed has kept rates too low too long," Gorman said at an event at the New York University Stern School of Business.

In January, Gorman told Bloomberg Television that he would "put good money" on the Fed raising rates in 2015.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Writing by Dan Wilchins)