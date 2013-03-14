NEW YORK, March 14 Morgan Stanley is a
step closer to acquiring the rest of a wealth-management joint
venture after passing the U.S. Federal Reserve's stress test,
Chief Executive James Gorman said on Thursday.
"The Federal Reserve's non-objection to our capital plan is
another important step towards full ownership of our wealth
management business, which has been one of the Firm's key
strategic priorities since 2009," Gorman said in a statement.
"Subject to further regulatory approval, we look forward to
completing the acquisition of the remaining 35 percent stake in
our wealth management joint venture."
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is a joint venture with
Citigroup Inc, after the two banks agreed to merge their
retail brokerage franchises in 2009. Morgan Stanley submitted
plans to the Fed to use its capital to buy the remainder of the
business, and the Fed did not object