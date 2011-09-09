NEW YORK, Sept 9 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has appointed three senior media and telecom bankers to serve as global co-heads of its Media & Communications Group, succeeding Stuart Epstein.

Epstein, who had been with Morgan Stanley since 1984, is leaving to become CFO of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal. He will report to NBCU CEO Steve Burke and take up his new post in mid-October.

Morgan Stanley on Thursday named Jean Abergel, Max Herrnstein and Adam Shepard as global co-heads of the Media & Communications Group.

Abergel, who has been with the bank for 12 years, is currently head of Media & Communications in Europe and has been instrumental in a number of deals, including Skype's $2.6 billion sale to eBay Inc (EBAY.O) and the proposed $39 billion sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T Inc (T.N).

Herrnstein has been with Morgan Stanley for 13 years and is currently head of Media in North America. He has also been integral to major transactions, including Nielsen's $2.18 billion initial public offering this year and the $42.1 billion spin-off of Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N from Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) in 2009.

Shepard joined Morgan Stanley 11 years ago and is currently Head of Telecom in North America. He spearheaded Qwest's CTQ.N $23 billion merger with CenturyLink (CTL.N) and also advised Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) on its sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; editing by John Wallace)