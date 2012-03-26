March 26 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, has hired a team of four former UBS AG advisers who managed $800 million in client assets at the firm, among the biggest team hires out of UBS this year.

Advisers Rick Hughes, Harry Greenberg, Shawn Senior and Daniel Silverberg joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, on Friday. They generated roughly $6 million in revenue last year.

The team now reports to complex manager John Caven.

For the four advisers, the move to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is a return to their Morgan Stanley roots, after having previously worked at Morgan Stanley's Purchase, New York office prior to joining UBS. Greenberg, who started in the early 1980s, spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley before moving to UBS in 2004.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney was formed from the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009. The combined brokerage had more than 17,500 advisers managing about $1.65 trillion in client assets at the end of 2011.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney also said last week the firm added advisers from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse Group AG who managed $100 million and $475 million in client assets, respectively, at their previous firms. Those advisers joined in New York and Florida. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)