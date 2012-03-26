March 26 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the
largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, has hired a team of
four former UBS AG advisers who managed $800
million in client assets at the firm, among the biggest team
hires out of UBS this year.
Advisers Rick Hughes, Harry Greenberg, Shawn Senior and
Daniel Silverberg joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Mt.
Laurel, New Jersey, on Friday. They generated roughly $6 million
in revenue last year.
The team now reports to complex manager John Caven.
For the four advisers, the move to Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney is a return to their Morgan Stanley roots, after having
previously worked at Morgan Stanley's Purchase, New York office
prior to joining UBS. Greenberg, who started in the early 1980s,
spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley before moving to
UBS in 2004.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney was formed from the merger of
Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and Citigroup's
Smith Barney in 2009. The combined brokerage had more than
17,500 advisers managing about $1.65 trillion in client assets
at the end of 2011.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney also said last week the firm
added advisers from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
and Credit Suisse Group AG who managed $100 million
and $475 million in client assets, respectively, at their
previous firms. Those advisers joined in New York and
Florida.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)