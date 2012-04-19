* Bank says fixed income investments paying off
* Q1 loss 6 cents/shr vs profit 50 cents/shr a year earlier
* Excluding accounting charges, bank earned 71 cents/shr
* Stronger wealth management, cost-cutting help results
* Shares up 1 pct in afternoon trading
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
April 19 Morgan Stanley won market share
in bond trading in the first quarter after years of investments
in the business, allowing the Wall Street bank to post results
that beat many analysts' expectations.
The investment bank and brokerage said its bond trading
revenue rose compared with last year's first quarter, stripping
out an accounting quirk, even as its chief rival, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, posted a decline. Morgan Stanley shares were
up 1 percent at $17.85 in Thursday afternoon trading.
"We had identified several years ago that we were punching
below our weight in fixed income products," Chief Financial
Officer Ruth Porat said in an interview. "I think you're
beginning to see the fruits of all we've done here."
Morgan Stanley also showed some progress in its wealth
management business.
In spite of those gains, the bank lost money during the
first quarter because an accounting adjustment cost it $2
billion. Analysts typically exclude that item, known as debt
valuation adjustment (DVA), from their performance assessments.
The bank reported a net loss of $119 million, or 6 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $736 million, or 50 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding the debt adjustment, which requires companies to
record gains when their own debt weakens and losses when their
debt strengthens, Morgan Stanley earned $1.4 billion, or 71
cents per share.
The bank's trading revenue was much higher in the first
quarter than the 2011 fourth quarter, thanks in large part to
improvements in the fixed-income markets. U.S. competitors
including Goldman, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc
and Bank of America Corp also posted gains.
But Morgan Stanley's trading results were also significantly
better compared with the first quarter of 2011, a level of
improvement that eluded many rivals.
"This clearly demonstrates company-specific improvement,"
said David Trone, an analyst with JMP Securities.
Goldman reported a 14 percent year-over-year decline in
trading revenue, although its results are not exactly comparable
because it separates client trading from its own trading.
Following Morgan Stanley's report, several analysts said the
company surpassed their earnings and revenue forecasts,
attributing the outperformance to its trading business.
"Those trading results were well ahead of our expectations,"
said Edward Jones analyst Shannon Stemm. "The fact that Morgan
Stanley stood out from its peers really told us that the
investments in that business are starting to pay off."
Much of the increased client activity in bond trading came
as a result of the European Central Bank's Long Term Refinancing
Operation (LTRO), announced in December, Porat said.
The LTRO offered a lifeline to struggling European banks,
easing investor concerns about the European debt crisis and
creating less-volatile trading conditions.
"We've had thousands of investors literally on some of our
weekend calls trying to understand what's going on in the
Eurozone," Porat said.
Morgan Stanley profited by advising clients on how to hedge
risk related to Europe, particularly in foreign exchange, and by
executing those trades, she said.
Morgan Stanley's wealth management business, a joint venture
with Citigroup, posted higher profit margins during the quarter
-- 11 percent compared with 10 percent a year ago and 7 percent
in the fourth quarter.
Investors and analysts have been watching wealth management
closely because Morgan Stanley has been slow to hit profit
targets as it integrates Citigroup's Smith Barney business into
its own.
Management initially aimed for a pretax margin of 20 percent
for retail brokerage but lowered that target to the mid-teens
last year, saying low interest rates and weak client activity
were hurting performance.
The wealth management business reported more client assets
in fee-based accounts and more revenue and assets per financial
adviser. Some of those gains are the result of efforts to fire
hundreds of unproductive advisers. Morgan Stanley's financial
adviser headcount was 17,193 at March 31, down 2 percent from
the end of the fourth quarter and down 5 percent from a year
earlier.
The bank plans to complete a technology integration this
summer that will put all of the financial advisers on the same
platform, an effort that will save the bank an estimated $500
million a year.
The bank plans to buy another 14 percent of the business
from Citi after May 31, when a previously agreed option becomes
available.
About 51 percent of the business is owned by Morgan Stanley,
and Citi holds the rest. Sources told Reuters last month that
Morgan Stanley wanted to buy all of Citigroup's stake this year,
but Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said on a
conference call with analysts on Thursday that his bank had "no
particular compulsion or anxiety to accelerate" the pace of its
purchase.
DOWNGRADE THREAT
Moody's Investors Service may downgrade Morgan Stanley soon,
but the bank has been preparing for such an event, CFO Porat
said. Ratings cuts can raise a bank's funding costs, increase
its collateral requirements, and force clients and
counterparties to move their business elsewhere.
To prepare for a possible downgrade, Morgan Stanley has been
moving derivatives into its higher-rated bank entity and has
reduced the size of its structured products business, which
would be most impacted by the change, Porat said.
Since many derivatives contracts will be centrally cleared
on exchanges, due to new regulations, the impact on Morgan
Stanley's long-term, over-the-counter derivatives business will
be limited, she said. Only about 8 percent of those contracts
would be affected by a Moody's cut, she said.
Moody's warned in February that it might lower Morgan
Stanley's rating by three notches to Baa2, putting its rating
below peers, including Goldman Sachs.
The bank has said it would have to post an additional $6.52
billion in collateral if that happened.
In the first quarter, Morgan Stanley's net revenue totaled
$6.9 billion. Excluding the debt adjustment, revenue was $8.9
billion, up from $7.8 billion a year earlier.
Excluding debt adjustments, Morgan Stanley's trading revenue
rose 33 percent to $5 billion. Pretax income from trading,
excluding DVA, more than doubled, to $1.67 billion from $621
million. Its fixed income trading division delivered $2.6
billion in revenue, excluding DVA, up 34 percent from a year
ago.
