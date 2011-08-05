Aug 4 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive James Gorman bought $2.06 million of the company's stock, according to an SEC filing, as it touched a 29-month low on Thursday.

Gorman purchased 100,000 shares, at a weighted average price of $20.62 per share, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of the company closed down 6 percent at $19.70 on the New York Stock Exchange. The last time the stock slipped below $20 was in March 2009. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)