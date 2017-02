Feb 16 Morgan Stanley's former head of fixed income for Asia-Pacific, Ranodeb Roy, is setting up a hedge fund focused on interest rates, credit and foreign exchange that could raise as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg said, citing an interview with Roy.

RV Capital Management Pvt, which is being set up by Roy, is expected to start trading in April or May, and plans to manage $500 million to $1 billion once it's fully funded, he told Bloomberg. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)