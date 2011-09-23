* Stock gives up some early gains, up 3.7 pct at midday
* Had lost more than 20 pct of value over last week
* Analysts defend bank on question of French exposure
* Brokers, banks also higher
(Updates shares, adds CDS trading, byline)
By Ben Berkowitz
Sept 23 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) shares rallied on
Friday, despite continued weakness in global markets, as
analysts said that fears about its exposure to French banks
were overblown and that the bank was prepared to manage risk.
At midday the stock had given up some early gains but was
still up 3.7 percent, far outstripping the broader market. In
the previous five trading sessions, the bank lost more than 21
percent of its value, reducing its market capitalization by
more than $6.8 billion.
Other financial stocks also rose, after days of being
slammed by the weak financial outlook and market malaise.
The KBW Bank Index .BKX rose 1.5 percent, led by a nearly
3.8 percent gain for Bank of America Corp (BAC.N). Most members
of the broker-dealer index .XBD also rallied, led by Morgan
Stanley and by a 4.3 percent gain for Jefferies Group Inc
JEF.N.
But even with the rally, there were signs the market was
still not fully confident in Morgan Stanley's strength.
The cost to insure Morgan Stanley's debt in the credit
default swap market jumped on Friday even as swaps on other
U.S. banks came off their highs, with the cost to insure the
company's bonds rising above that of Bank of America bonds for
the first time since late August.
CDS costs to insure Morgan Stanley's bonds for five years
were last up 39 basis points to 438 basis points, the highest
level since March 2009, according to Markit. That means it
would cost $438,000 per year to insure $10 million in debt for
five years.
FRENCH FEARS
Like many other banks, Morgan Stanley has been hurt by
fears of weak third-quarter performance, a gloomy economic
outlook and a Federal Reserve plan to lower long-term interest
rates that could compress margins.
The pressure increased Thursday with a post on the
well-known finance blog "Zero Hedge" that said Morgan Stanley
was at serious risk because of its exposure to French banks.
The blog said Morgan Stanley's French exposure was greater
than its market capitalization and about two-thirds of its
entire book value. French banks are some of the biggest victims
of the panic in recent weeks about Greek debt and the effect a
default would have on Europe.
Wall Street analysts were quick to rush to Morgan Stanley's
defense. Bernstein Research's Brad Hintz -- himself a former
treasurer of the company -- said Friday that Morgan Stanley's
total exposure to France was probably less than $2 billion.
"We believe Morgan Stanley's risk management staff and its
trading units are fully aware of the highly publicized risks
emanating from Europe and warnings about the firm's potential
exposure to a European Sovereign crisis," Hintz said in a note.
"There is solid evidence that shows Morgan Stanley has been
taking action to limit risk in preparation for potentially
difficult market conditions ahead."
The Wall Street Journal reported that Credit Suisse also
defended Morgan Stanley's French position in a note late
Thursday, saying any risk to the bank in the euro zone was not
a surprise and would be manageable.
The market also shrugged off an estimate change on Morgan
Stanley. JMP Securities analyst David Trone cut his
third-quarter profit forecast by 10 percent on expected losses
in the bank's bond portfolio.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York, additional reporting
by Karen Brettell; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John
Wallace)